OGDEN — Those in need will be able to get some fresh produce on Tuesday.
The Second Baptist Church in Ogden, teaming with World Vision, will be distributing 2,000 boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables — for free. The giveaway, meant chiefly for those hit by the economic downturn or otherwise in need, goes from 9-11 a.m. Tuesday and will be held in the parking lot of Second Baptist at 227 27th St. There is no paperwork to fill out and the goods will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
Linda Heath, administrative assistant at Second Baptist, said each box will contain around 15 to 20 pounds of produce. The church sponsored a similar giveaway in July and the items in the boxes at that time included potatoes, carrots, onions, pinto beans, oranges and apples.
World Vision, a nonprofit Christian humanitarian group, is teaming with churches and other organizations around the country to provide the goods, excess supplied by farmers, sometimes because they can’t find a market for the produce. Each box, World Vision said in a statement, typically contains enough food to feed a family of five for a week.
World Vision’s involvement in efforts to distribute excess produce started this year in response to the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Jaryl Pool, national program director for the group. Second Baptist Church, Heath said, was “just lucky enough to pop on (the group’s) radar this year.”
Heath asks those seeking produce boxes to use face coverings to guard against the spread of the coronavirus.