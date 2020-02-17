OGDEN — Soon, the historic World War II-era building that once served as headquarters for Defense Depot Ogden, will be nothing more than a memory.
Crews from Boyer Business Depot Ogden are currently razing the structure, which sits just southwest of the business park’s 2nd Street entry point. Aaron Austad, BDO project manager, said after demolition is complete, the site will eventually hold one of the BDO’s standard warehouse buildings.
Sitting on nearly 1,200 acres, the DDO opened prior to World War II, in 1941, on what had been up to that point, prime Weber County farmland. The military warehousing and distribution facility sent food, clothing, medical equipment and construction equipment to U.S. military facilities around the world.
During the war, the DDO held thousands of German and Italian prisoners of war.
The old military depot closed in 1997 after a Department of Defense’s Base Realignment and Closure round. After the closure, Ogden City was deeded the land for free and entered into a public-private partnership with Boyer, a Salt Lake City-based real estate developer.
The agreement included a $12 million bond, which funded initial infrastructure improvements, and an arrangement that froze the area’s tax valuation and put the revenue generated from property tax increases back into the development. The subsidy tool, Tax Increment Financing, is used to give developers an incentive to build in areas that are often seen as undesirable. Today the business park has more than 6,000 employees and more than 125 businesses.
Austad said the administration building, which was also built in 1941, had been mostly vacant since the late-’90s closure of the depot, although for a time, the Ogden Fire Department used the building’s northwest corner. Austad said the BDO, in partnership with Ogden City, has tried to get a tenant into the facility for years.
“We’ve had some interest in it,” he said. “A charter school was interested in possibly using it a few years back, but the cost to renovate it and get it up to code was just too much.”
A study conducted a few years ago by an architecture firm revealed it would cost a minimum of $10 million to make the building useable again, Austad said.
As years of vacancy have added up, the building has become a target for vandalism and trespassing. Austad said people often break into the building and smash windows and other items. BDO security has also found people on the roof of the structure.
“Safety and liability have been huge issues,” Austad said. “It’s kind of time to finally take it down. We had a lot of heartburn about it, because it’s such a cool building.”
Ogden City owns the building and Chief Administrative Officer Mark Johnson said while the city typically tries to preserve historic structures when possible, the consensus among city officials was that the building needed to come down.
The BDO plans to keep as many of the Sycamore trees on the property as the can.