OGDEN — Once thought of as a potential historical asset worth protecting, the old tower at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport now looks to be on the chopping block.
The Ogden City Council is considering an amendment to the city's Capital Improvement Plan that would fund an estimated $300,000 demolition of the decades old tower at the city's municipal airport. Airport Manager Bryant Garrett said the structure, as it exists now, is not only an eyesore but also a safety hazard.
Garrett said South Ogden-based Sunrise Engineering recently examined the tower and found it to be susceptible to "catastrophic damage." Garrett said engineers have determined a seismic event similar to the earthquake that occurred along the Wasatch Front in March of this year could topple the entire structure.
The tower rests on four supporting legs which extend through the nearby terminal building. A replacement tower, which is used at the airport today, was built in 1973. Garrett said the old tower is made of poured concrete and is extremely heavy for a relatively small structure. In 2011, after several years of little to no maintenance, a heavy windstorm broke out one of the tower's large glass windows, sending large shards of glass to the ground some 40 feet below. Garrett said the tower also suffered some damage this year during the September wind storms.
Garrett said the proposed demolition project is eligible for retroactive funding from the Federal Aviation Administration.
"This is fully reimbursable three years from now," he said.
In June of this year, an early draft of the city's developing airport master plan included language that recommended the tower be placed on two different historical registers.
According to city council documents, the facility features characteristics from the late 1940s Art Moderne architectural style. During early discussion surrounding the master plan, officials from the city administration said putting the tower on local and national historic registers would tie in with the city’s stated philosophy of preserving historic architecture when feasible.
Placement on the Ogden City Register of Historic Places would have provided significant protection, safeguarding the building from certain kinds of development and requiring that any significant changes, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission.
But even during those initial discussions, Garrett spoke of the rough shape the tower was in. Council member Rich Hyer toured the facility with Garrett and the council ultimately decided that preserving the dilapidated structure didn't make sense.
"There's really no salvaging this and it represents a hazard," Garrett said Tuesday. "I don't think there's much debate ... that it needs to come down."
Hyer said there's "nothing worth saving" with the tower and said his own personal eye test revealed that the structure looks dangerous.
"It's pretty spooky," he said.
Ogden City Council Policy Analyst Amy Mabey said that given the safety hazards associated with the tower, the council will expedite the project and is set to hold a public hearing on the proposal on Dec. 15.