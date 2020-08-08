ROY — One suspect is dead and another in custody after an officer-involved shooting in a field in Clinton.
According to a press release from the Roy City Police Department, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, an officer with the department stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation. After the officer spoke briefly with the two white male occupants, they then fled in their vehicle. Roy officers briefly gave chase before terminating the pursuit, according to the release.
Shortly thereafter, police learned the vehicle had been stopped in a large field at about 2640 N. 1700 West, in Clinton. As officers approached the vehicle, they were fired upon by one of the suspects, and the officers returned fire.
One male suspect is dead and a second is in custody, according to the release. Police say the suspects have been identified, but their names and ages are not being released at this time.
According to police, Mik, a Roy Police K-9, was struck in the face by gunfire and was being treated at an animal emergency room. Police did not know the extent of the injuries, but say the dog is expected to survive. In addition, a Roy Police vehicle was struck by gunfire on the driver's side windshield.
The incident is under investigation, but no other details have been released. Police say the Officer Involved Critical Incident Protocol has been activated, and the investigation is being taken over by both the Weber County Attorney's Office and the Davis County Attorney's Office.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.