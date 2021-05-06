OGDEN — An ongoing, statewide drought has officials at Ogden City on alert.
According to the National Integrated Drought Information System, 100% of Weber County is in a "severe drought," the third most significant drought classification under the NIDIS monitoring system. NIDIS says 65% of the county is in the "extreme drought" phase, the second most significant classification. According to the NIDIS, all of the following can be present during an extreme drought: pasture and water is inadequate for cattle, air quality is poor, dust is a problem, national vegetation is stressed and fire danger increases.
In March, Gov. Spencer Cox issued an emergency declaration due to the drought, telling all Utahns to limit their water usage. On Monday, in response to ongoing concerns about extremely dry conditions, the governor issued an executive order that forbids irrigation at all state facilities between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., requires that sprinklers are shut off during rainstorms and requires landscape watering systems be operating efficiently.
The order also encourages local governments to implement similar water restrictions, urges irrigation companies to delay the start of the irrigation season and asks all Utahns to reduce water use by taking shorter showers, converting grass to water-wise landscaping and replacing appliances with water-efficient models.
"Last year, Utah experienced one of the driest and hottest years on record and we anticipate another tough drought year ahead," Cox said in a statement. "State government is committed to doing its part to conserve water and we encourage all Utahns to use this most precious resource wisely and sparingly."
The Ogden City Council and Mayor Mike Caldwell discussed the issue earlier this week at a council work session.
Council Vice Chair Marcia White asked Caldwell to ease city landscaping rules that are required for residents and businesses.
"We know that the water is going to be a little more scarce this summer," White said. "People are already asking ... about their watering habits and are we going to think about not being as harsh this year."
Ogden has long had an ordinance governing the condition of residents’ lawns. The city’s code on landscaping (section 15-13-16) says "all plantings shall be maintained in a healthy and attractive condition (and) ... shall be adequately watered to maintain a healthy condition as by the typical color of the plant under normal growing conditions."
But in recent years, the city has taken a liberal enforcement stance on the code, something the mayor says will continue.
Caldwell said he recently met with officials from the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District, where he was informed that their water supply is down right now by about 30% from where it normally is at this time of year. He said there are ongoing discussions inside of City Hall, aimed at finding ways to be proactive about the situation.
"It's very, very visible in our minds," Cadlwell said. "It's something we're working with our water department about. We're looking at public information campaigns and a bunch of other things because it's going to be a big factor this year. Not one single reservoir will fill this year."
In addition to White's plea, other council members also made suggestions to Caldwell. Council member Rich Hyer suggested the city assume a stronger role in the Utah Water Savers "Flip the Strip" program. The program offers rebates to homeowners who replace the lawn in their park strips. Utah Water Savers estimates people can save anywhere from 5,000 to 8,000 gallons of water each year by removing lawn from park strips and replacing it with a more water efficient design.
Council member Angela Choberka said there's also a growing movement where people are planting vegetable gardens in park strips, so the space is being utilized better. The council members suggested the city could begin offering incentives for residents who take part in such programs.
"It's forefront in our minds," Caldwell said. "I'm very open. ... We need to be having those conversations."