CORRINE — A head-on crash Thursday in New Mexico took the lives of two missionaries from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including a 20-year-old from Box Elder County.
Michael Austin Davis, of Corrine, was killed in the accident, along with Tyson Gene Haycock, of Miles City, Montana.
Church spokesman Sam Penrod said the head-on collision happened Thursday afternoon and is still under investigation by local law enforcement.
Penrod said Haycock’s missionary service began just a few weeks ago, in June. Davis had been serving since August 2019. A third missionary in the vehicle, Britton Jeremie Berrett, 19, of Roberts, Idaho, sustained serious injuries during the collision but is in stable condition and being treated at a hospital in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
"Our deepest sympathies go to the families of these faithful missionaries, and we express our love and condolences to all who love them," Penrod said in a statement. "We pray that their families, friends and the missionaries they have served alongside will all feel God’s love and peace during this difficult time."