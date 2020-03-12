HILL AIR FORCE BASE — This weekend’s Plane Talk presentation will address the famed aviation incident called “Pardo’s Push.”
Bob Houghton, who was an F-4 weapon system officer during the Vietnam War, will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road, just of Interstate 15. Admission is free.
On March 10, 1967, Houghton and his pilot were flying a combat mission over North Vietnam when their F-4 was hit by anti-aircraft fire and began leaking fuel. Bob Pardo, flying another F-4 on the same mission, used his aircraft to push Houghton’s fighter out of enemy territory, where all could eject safely.
Born in Kansas, Houghton earned a bachelor’s degree in history from Brigham Young University. He later received his master’s degree from Auburn University in Alabama.
Houghton attended pilot training at Webb Air Force Base in Texas, and F-4 combat training at George Air Force Base in California. He also flew the F-102, the F0196, and the RAF Lightning.
Houghton flew 100 missions over North Vietnam, and another 32 missions over Laos.
The Hill Aerospace Museum hosts the Plane Talk series each Saturday, with speakers drawn from the military, aerospace and defense industries.
For more information, visit aerospaceutah.org or call 801-825-5817.