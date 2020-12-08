OGDEN — A request by a contingent of western Weber County residents to be annexed into Plain City is headed to the trash bin.
A handful of property owners living in the large swath that would have become part of the city filed protests against the proposal, enough to halt the process. “It’s unfortunate for the masses,” said Plain City Mayor Jon Beesley, who had championed the effort.
The owners of around 360 parcels on the west side of Plain City petitioned to be annexed into the city, in part in reaction to another proposal to turn an even larger portion of western Weber County, including the section abutting Plain City, into a new city. That incorporation measure, called Proposition 18, failed at the ballot box last month. Now, the parallel annexation effort, launched as a protest to the incorporation drive, faces a similar fate.
Weber County commissioners discussed the annexation protests during a work session Monday. Per state law, the protests had been filed with the county’s Boundary Commission, served by County Commissioners Gage Froerer and Jim Harvey, among others. After the meeting, attendees Beesley and Deputy Weber County Attorney Chris Crockett confirmed that the protests are enough to derail the annexation. Beesley said the Plain City Council would probably take up the matter in the near term, formally denying the annexation question.
“I’m super frustrated. There were a lot of people that wanted to be annexed in. They spent time, they spent their energy to move this thing along,” Beesley said. Likewise, the city of Plain City spent time and money on processing the proposed annexation, covering roughly 2,500-3,000 acres of land.
Just one protest from a rural property owner is enough to halt annexations in such circumstances, according to Beesley and Crockett. In the Plain City case, five or six owners of 40 parcels between them protested, according to Rick Grover, director of the Weber County Planning Division. The protests were filed between Oct. 16 and Nov. 16, according to Crockett.
Commissioners at Monday’s meeting lamented the turn of events.
“Just looking at the map, it looks like 80% of the people want to be in Plain City,” said Harvey, alluding to a map the officials consulted showing the area to be annexed and the locations of the protestors’ properties.
“I’d say it’s 95%,” added Commissioner Scott Jenkins.
State law prohibits carving out small parcels from areas to be annexed, thus creating unincorporated pockets, or islands, inside cities. County commissioners, in fact, have been pushing in recent years for incorporation of such unincorporated pockets scattered around Weber County. “I’m definitely not in favor of creating a bunch of islands out there,” said Commissioner Gage Froerer.
The incorporation question prompted intense debate in western Weber County. The proposal had called for turning a largely rural 57-square-mile area west of Plain City, Marriott-Slaterville and West Haven into Weber County’s 16th locale. A contingent preferring to be part of Plain City instead launched the annexation effort in response.
The drive for those seeking to become part of Plain City stemmed in part from the strong connection they feel for the city, according to Beesley and Scott Wayment, who helped lead the annexation drive. Unease about starting a new city from scratch also figured.
Beesley said at a Plain City City Council meeting last week that he suspects the incorporation question will eventually reemerge. Proposition 18 failed by a 56%-44% margin.