PLEASANT VIEW — Pleasant View City has raised the money it needs to move forward with a large veterans monument to be built at city hall, and construction is set to start next week.
Pleasant View City Administrator Amy Mabey said construction on the edifice is set to begin June 14. A groundbreaking ceremony will be held that day at noon at the Pleasant View city hall building, 520 W. Elberta Drive.
The monument will feature the names of all the town’s service members and be erected on the south side of the city hall campus. It will include names of former and current Pleasant View service members, along with space for the names of future military veterans.
When the city passed its fiscal year 2021 budget, it included $25,000 in funding for the project. Mabey said the project has been discussed for several years and prior fundraising efforts by City Council member Kevin Bailey and his wife, Christine, have yielded several thousands of dollars that will be put toward the effort.
Earlier this year, a subcommittee consisting of Mabey, Bailey and Mayor Leonard Call recently reviewed several proposals for the project, landing on a concrete and granite design that would be built by Pleasant View-based Stone Supply and Monument. According to City Council documents, the monument will feature high-grade black granite and clearly represent each branch of the military, along with city residents associated with each of the branches.
The total cost of the project was listed at $42,150. Mabey said the city has enough money for the original iteration of the project but will continue to raise private funds, possibly expanding its scope. Pleasant View is working with the North Ogden-based Major Brent Taylor Foundation on the project.
"We have enough money to complete a project," Mabey said. "But we're looking at adding some things, so the scale could change if we raise the money."
Bailey, previously told the Standard-Examiner that his wife has been the driving force behind the project, which was inspired in part by her father, Gilbert Taylor, who was a veteran of the Navy.
Mabey said the city hopes to dedicate the monument by Veterans Day this year, which is on Nov. 11. The city is also looking to compile names of resident veterans and Mabey said a Google form is active on Pleasant View’s website for those wishing to submit names for inclusion.