MANTUA — A Pleasant View man died Saturday morning after his truck slid off a rural Box Elder County road and rolled 200 feet a mountainside.
Jess Cole Palmer, 44, was declared at dead at the scene of the crash by emergency officials, according to a news release from the Box Elder County Sheriff’s Office. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.
At 11:39 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff’s office received a call reporting a vehicle rollover on Willard Peak Road.
Mantua Police first arrived on the scene and found that a 2005 Ford F250 pickup had slid off the road and rolled down the mountain. Palmer, the driver, had been ejected from the vehicle.
Police say Palmer attempted to turn around due to extremely slick condition and the truck dropped off of the road backwards.
“Due to the significant drop off of the road this initiated the start of the rollover and the vehicle rolled violently down the mountain, ejecting the driver,” the sheriff’s office said in the release.
Investigation of the crash is still ongoing. Palmer’s remains were taken to the Utah Office of the Medical Examiner.