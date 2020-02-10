OGDEN — Two men were booked in jail on suspicion of murder after a man was killed in North Ogden over the weekend. Officials say one of the men was released from prison less than a month prior to the fatal shooting.
Police say Ryan Joseph Dash, 32, and Brian Jenson, 28, were booked in the Weber County Jail over the weekend on suspicion of criminal homicide, a first-degree felony.
Court documents indicate Dash was also booked on suspicion of obstruction of justice and possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, both felonies.
The two are accused of being responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old North Ogden man, Dalton Wood, according to a press release from the North Ogden Police Department.
According to a probable cause affidavit, police were dispatched around 12:17 a.m. Saturday to a call of a man lying on the side of the road near 432 E. 1700 North in North Ogden. Police found Wood on the ground with a gunshot wound to his chest and a shotgun wound to his lower extremities.
Wood was taken to a hospital where he died shortly after, according to the affidavit.
At the scene, investigators found one spent 9 mm shell casing and a spent shotgun shell near where the victim was found. Police also found two unfired shotgun shells nearby.
Witnesses told police they heard two gunshots before two men fled the area in a dark-colored SUV. Police say a "subsequent investigation" led them to Dash as a possible suspect. While surveilling an address they believed was where Dash was staying, police say they saw Dash loading items into a vehicle, leading them to believe he was about to flee the state.
Dash was taken into custody after initially trying to flee from police, and he was taken to the North Ogden Police Department for an interview.
Police allege that Dash admitted to shooting Wood with a handgun and a shotgun, according to the affidavit.
Dash allegedly explained that he had assaulted Wood's brother in the past, prompting Wood to allegedly threaten Dash. He allegedly told police that the two arranged to meet in North Ogden and that Wood was alone when he was shot. Dash allegedly said Wood did not brandish a weapon and had his hands in his pocket when Dash began shooting.
Dash "insisted" that he acted alone and shot Wood with a handgun and a shotgun. Because Dash has a previous felony conviction, he is unable to legally possess firearms.
After the shooting, Dash allegedly said he disposed of the guns by throwing them off an overpass and into mud in Box Elder County, and he burned his clothes in a church parking lot.
Dash was released from a Utah state prison less than a month ago on Jan. 14, according to Utah Department of Corrections public information officer Kaitlin Felsted.
In Dash's affidavit, police wrote that he has family ties to Idaho and they believe that he was trying to flee the state when he was captured.
In an affidavit filed against Jenson, police say that he was identified as a possible suspect in the case. Officers were watching his home in Brigham City and later arrested him during a traffic stop.
During an interview, Jenson allegedly admitted that was with "three associates" when they went to North Ogden to meet with Wood. He allegedly said he knew that others were armed with guns, and he was armed with brass knuckles. However, police say Jenson denied firing any gun during the incident.
Police said in the affidavit that Jenson's denial that he fired a gun "contradicts other information received in the course of this investigation."
Both Jenson and Dash are being held without bail at the Weber County Jail.
Neither have been formally charged in Ogden's 2nd District Court, nor have they been given initial appearance dates in court.
Wood's death marks the second homicide in Weber County so far in 2020.
In January, 21-year-old North Ogden man Isaac Gonzalez was shot and killed in Ogden. Caleb Michael Skipps, a 19-year-old Pleasant View resident, was later arrested and charged with aggravated murder in connection with the crime.