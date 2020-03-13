LAYTON — Two teen boys have been arrested in Weber County on felony charges in a pair of spectacular gun store burglaries in Layton.
A third Weber County teenager is being sought in the March 6 incidents, in which burglars crashed stolen cars through the entrances of the C-A-L Ranch Stores outlet, 88 S. Fairfield Road, and Get Some Guns & Ammo, 1995 N. Main St.
In a press release, the Layton Police Department said one teen was arrested March 7 and another on Wednesday. Both were charged with multiple felonies in juvenile court. Layton detectives are searching for the third suspect.
Police said they served two search warrants in Weber County and recovered some of the stolen guns.
The Ogden-Weber Metro Gang Unit and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped in the investigation.
In the early morning hours of March 6, burglars stole cars in South Weber and Farmington and crashed one into each of the businesses, taking firearms from cabinets inside.
Surveillance video showed three people getting out of one of the crashed cars and running from the store carrying guns.
Police said the burglars apparently had a getaway vehicle nearby after both burglaries.