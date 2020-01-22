OGDEN — Police in Ogden say a child found a loaded handgun near a school on Wednesday.
Officers were called to Odyssey Elementary, 375 Goddard St., after reports that a handgun was found, according to a press release from the Ogden Police Department.
Police said a child found a loaded .22 caliber Ruger Mark II handgun on the school grounds, just outside a door that leads to the school's kitchen. The gun was turned over to CSI to be processed.
Investigators say that the gun was not listed as stolen, and police are in the process of trying to identify the registered gun owner.
Ogden Police have been working with the school's principal and reviewing surveillance footage to determine how the gun got to the school.
The case was still under investigation as of Wednesday morning.