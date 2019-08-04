ROY — Roy Police are reminding people to "post wisely" when it comes to what they share on social media after several rumors about serious violence at Saturday's Roy Days celebration were spread online.
Several posts claiming that there was an active shooter and a stabbing at Roy's West Park appeared in a popular Facebook group, "You know your from Ogden if," Saturday night. Other posts in Roy-based Facebook groups like "Roy Utah Community" sought clarification, asking, "Does anyone know if anyone was actually shot and injured at Roy days?"
Neither events happened as reported on social media, according to a Facebook post from Roy Police.
However, groups of teenagers believed to be part of different gangs were at Roy West Park Saturday evening to "fight each other" and officers spent several hours separating the groups and removing them from the park, police said.
Several juveniles that were "causing the most significant problems" were arrested, one of whom was in possession of a knife, police said. No stabbing was reported to police, however.
Emergency dispatch also received a third-party phone call from someone threatening to commit a drive-by shooting at the park while this was going on, police said.
"We ask those who are posting or forwarding information on these pages to do so diligently," Roy Police said. "Social media is a great tool for both the public and government agencies that serve the public. However, when misused, social media has the ability to create unnecessary havoc and alarm as well as bad information first responders have to sort through."
Roy Police reminded people who listen to police scanner feeds that several jurisdictions use the Weber County Emergency Dispatch Center and that one dispatcher may be covering more than one incident at a time.
"Also, what you thought you heard may not have actually been said, or misheard, or taken out of context," police said. "Our communication with dispatch is full of code and other jargon."