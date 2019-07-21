WEBER COUNTY — Police have identified the two men who were killed after a truck plunged down an embankment in rural Weber County early Saturday morning.
Manuel “Tony” Lopez, 49, and Leon Hoang, 25, were two of seven people inside a truck that crashed after it went off a dirt, mountainous road near 7000 N. Middle Fork Drive, according to a news release from the Weber County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash occurred at around 4:41 a.m. Saturday morning. The truck rolled several times, landing about 160 feet from the roadway in a ravine, the sheriff’s office said. All seven passengers in the truck were ejected.
Lopez and Hoang were pronounced dead at the scene.
Five patients were taken to the hospital; two by air and three by ground ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office. The victims’s ages ranged from 16 to 50 years old.
Condition updates were unavailable.
No additional information about the crash is available as it is still under investigation.
The sheriff’s office said Saturday that alcohol may have been a factor in the crash.