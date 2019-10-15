Tobias Gallegos

RIVERDALE — Police around northern Utah were on the lookout for a missing man last seen on Sunday. 

A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 62-year-old Tobias Gallegos, who was reported missing and possibly in danger due to his medical conditions, according to a post on Riverdale City's Facebook page. 

Thankfully, police were able to locate Gallegos safe and sound several hours after the Silver Alert was issued, according to a second post on the city's Facebook page. 

Gallegos had missed recent essential medical appointments and had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Gallegos uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. Police say Gallegos was last seen in the Ogden and Weber County area in his wheelchair before he was found Tuesday. 

