RIVERDALE — Police around northern Utah were on the lookout for a missing man last seen on Sunday.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 62-year-old Tobias Gallegos, who was reported missing and possibly in danger due to his medical conditions, according to a post on Riverdale City's Facebook page.
Thankfully, police were able to locate Gallegos safe and sound several hours after the Silver Alert was issued, according to a second post on the city's Facebook page.
Gallegos had missed recent essential medical appointments and had not been seen since Sunday afternoon. Gallegos uses a motorized wheelchair to get around. Police say Gallegos was last seen in the Ogden and Weber County area in his wheelchair before he was found Tuesday.