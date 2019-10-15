RIVERDALE — Police around northern Utah are on the lookout for a missing man last seen on Sunday.
A Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for 62-year-old Tobias Gallegos, who was reported missing and possibly in danger due to his medical conditions, according to a post on Riverdale City's Facebook page.
Gallegos has missed recent essential medical appointments and has not been seen since Sunday afternoon.
Gallegos uses a motorized wheelchair to get around and was last seen in the Ogden and Weber County area in his wheelchair wearing a gray sweater and black pants, according to the post.
If you or anyone you know have seen Gallegos or know of his whereabouts, please call the Weber911 non-emergency dispatch line at 801-629-8221 to get in contact with the Riverdale Police Department.