OGDEN — Police are at the scene of a reported stabbing on Historic 25th Street.
Ogden Police Lt. Matt Ward confirmed that officers and paramedics were at the scene of a stabbing that reportedly took place at 3:42 p.m. Monday at the Historic Place Bar, located at 162 25th St. in Ogden.
While Ward confirmed that there was no immediate threat to the public at this time, he was not able to describe the details of the incident.
Ogden Police Lt. Clint Christensen later said two people were injured during an apparent bar fight, and their injuries appear to be non-life threatening.
Drivers should be aware that emergency service vehicles could be blocking parts of 25th Street while police are investigating the area.
This is a breaking news story that will be updated when more information becomes available.