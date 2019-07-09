OGDEN — Officials have released the name of a woman killed in an Ogden house fire in June.
Police say Cho Soon Lahey, a 80-year-old Ogden resident, was killed when her home caught fire on the night of June 27, according to Ogden Police Lt. Brian Eynon.
Lahey was the sole occupant of the home and was the only one who was injured during the blaze.
Deputy Fire Chief Eric Bauman said while firefighters were investigating the home, they found Lahey and rushed her to the hospital. He later added that foul play was not suspected in the fire.
Fire crews were dispatched to the home near the intersection of 20th Street and Monroe Boulevard at 11:07 p.m., according to a tweet from the fire department. They were able to put out the fire just before midnight.
The damage was estimated to be around $40,000. A total of 17 firefighters from the Ogden and South Ogden fire departments were at the scene of the fire.