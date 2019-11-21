WASHINGTON TERRACE — Members of the Weber County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a reported hit-and-run driver who hit two pedestrians at a gas station Wednesday night.
In a Facebook post on Thursday, the sheriff’s office said a driver hit two pedestrians around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday night while backing out of a parking space at a Maverik gas station located at 5153 S. Adams Ave. Parkway. The driver reportedly left the gas station without stopping.
It was unknown as of Thursday afternoon if either pedestrian was injured by the pickup truck.
Police say the driver they are searching for is an older white man in his 50s or 60s with a white, scruffy beard. At the time he is described as wearing a gray sweatshirt, a red beanie and white and blue checkered pajama pants.
The man was driving a dark blue Chevrolet pickup truck, according to police.
If you or someone you know have any information regarding the driver or the pickup truck involved, please call the Weber County Sheriff’s Office by calling the Weber911 nonemergency dispatch line at 801-395-8221. The case number for this incident is 19WC31461.