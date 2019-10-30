OGDEN — Police in Ogden are asking for the public's help in finding areas where homeless people congregate so officers can conduct wellness checks and get these community members to services they need.
The Ogden Police Department said in a press release Wednesday morning that Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell is concerned about the homeless people, especially families, in the city amidst the recent cold snap.
In the release, the department says that recent issues with homeless shelters in Salt Lake City has caused more homeless people to move north to Ogden.
"The efforts in Salt Lake City have pushed additional homeless persons and families into the Ogden area, resulting in a shortage of available services," the release says.
In response to the cold, Caldwell asked police officers to conduct wellness checks throughout the Ogden area to see if homeless people are in distress and need of help due to the cold.
Ogden Police Chief Randy Watt assigned a number of officers and paramedics from the Ogden Fire Department to conduct the sweep of the city starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m., and those in need of help will be directed to support services, the release says.
Watt is asking for the public's help in reporting where homeless people congregate in order to make for a thorough sweep of the city. If you see someone who looks to be at risk from the cold, please call the Ogden Police's watch commander's desk at 801-629-8060.