WEBER COUNTY — A prescribed burn will be taking place near Causey Reservoir starting at the end of October.
The burn will be located in the Causey Estates area, which is approximately 10 miles east of Huntsvilles and 1 mile south of Causey Reservoir. The Weber Fire District and Utah Division of Forestry & Fire will be conducted the burn of a pile of gambled oak.
“The purpose of the burn will be to protect property and to reduce the effects in the event of a wildland fire in the Causey Estates area,” Weber Fire District said in a news release.
The pile burn will take place between Oct. 28 to Nov. 22, weather permitting. The burn should take 2-3 days to complete.
Smoke may be heavy in the Causey Dam area and its surrounding drainages, the fire district said. Smoke may also drift into the upper Ogden Valley during the evening and early morning hours.
Those with questions about the burn should contact Weber Fire District at 801-782-3580.