PROMONTORY — The renewed effort to reach the moon was furthered again this week in Box Elder County.
On Thursday, Northrop Grumman completed a ground-based test of a solid rocket booster that will be used on a space launch vehicle that is slated to carry a load of cargo to the moon in 2021, according to Northrop spokesperson Kendra Kastelan.
The test was conducted at Northrop's Promontory Innovation Systems testing facility in Box Elder County. The booster, a 63-inch-diameter graphite epoxy motor called GEM 63XL, was developed in partnership with United Launch Alliance, whose Vulcan Centaur rocket will soon be propelled to the moon with the help of Northrop's motor. ULA's rocket is scheduled to launch sometime before 2021 is finished.
Kastelan said during Thursday's static test, the motor fired for approximately 90 seconds and produced nearly 450,000 pounds of thrust. Essentially, the test validated the motor's ability to do its job later this year.
Northrop Grumman has supplied rocket propulsion to ULA and other companies for a variety of launch vehicles since 1964. The family of motors used Thursday was developed starting in the early 1980s, according to Kastelan. Charlie Precourt, vice president of Northrop's Propulsion Systems division, said the booster used Thursday represents decades of evolution in the graphite epoxy motor, featuring the newest technologies coupled with flight-proven designs of the past.
“Evolving the original GEM 63 design utilizes our decades of ... booster expertise while enhancing capabilities for heavy-lift missions,” Precourt said.
In many ways, Northrop's Promontory testing site, which is situated on a desolate piece of Great Basin desert land about 30 miles northwest of Brigham City, has been one of the epicenters of a renewed American space movement.
Late last year, NASA and Northrop successfully completed a full-scale, static fire test of the Space Launch System rocket motor at the facility. Known as the "Flight Support Booster," the five-segment rocket motor will be used for the Artemis program, through which NASA plans to land the first woman and the next man on the moon by 2024. NASA has billed the program as a "new era of space exploration." Several other tests for the program have occurred at the site in recent years.
In a program overview released by NASA in September, head NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine said a coalition of partnerships that includes the space industry, academia and other nations is working to get to the moon quickly and sustainably. Bridenstine said under the Artemis program, humans will explore regions of the moon never visited before and the effort also includes the lofty goal of building a long-term presence there by the end of the decade. Eventually, the goal is to send humans more than 100 million miles to the surface of Mars.
"This is how we will go to the Moon once again," Bridenstine said of the Artemis program. "And how we will use the Moon as the stepping stone for our next greatest leap — human exploration of Mars."