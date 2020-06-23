OGDEN — Ogden City is considering putting the 1940s-built terminal building and control tower at the Ogden-Hinckley Airport on two different historical registers.
But as Ogden officials work to push the municipal airport toward financial solvency, there's concern that such designations could tie the city's hands in the future.
The city is in the final stages of developing a 20-year master plan for the airport. Bryant Garrett, manager of the facility, said the plan will serve as a guide for continued development, as well as a roadmap to meet requirements from the Federal Aviation Administration to receive federal funding. Bryant said the initiative is the first comprehensive master plan developed for the airport since 1994.
Related to the master plan is a measure by the city that would seek to put the airport's terminal building and tower on the national and local registers of historic places.
Ogden City Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer said the buildings feature characteristics from the late 1940s Art Moderne architectural style. The style was an evolution of the Art Deco movement and, according to the Utah Heritage Foundation, promoted the “machine aesthetic” which borrowed the appearance of machined surfaces and used machine-finished industrial products.
Spencer said placing the buildings on the local and national historic registers ties in with the city's stated philosophy of preserving historic architecture when feasible.
"One of the things that makes Ogden is its history," Spencer said. "We've done a good job of preserving a lot of historical buildings and that's kind of the trademark of Ogden. ... It's part of our identity."
The designations would not impact use of the facilities, but would ensure the architectural character is preserved, Spencer said. Placement on the Ogden City Register of Historic Places would provide significant protection, safeguarding the buildings from certain kinds of development, requiring that any significant changes, including demolition, be approved by the Ogden City Landmarks Commission. The designation would also help preserve the buildings and help ensure that any proposed remodeling would maintain its character and historical significance.
Ogden's municipal airport offers private and business general aviation service, commercial air service and air ambulance service. It also serves as a reliever airport for the Salt Lake International Airport and for aircraft flying in and out of Hill Air Force Base. The facility has been somewhat of a burden for the city though, subsidized by as much as $750,000 per year during the 2010s. The subsidies have been reduced in recent years, but the city still loses about $320,000 per year running the airport, according to city council documents.
The developing airport master plan aims to turn the facility into an economic engine for the region by serving general aviation, growing commercial air service and recruiting aeronautical businesses. The plan includes a host of objectives to meet that vision, from acquiring adjacent parcels of land and redeveloping hangars to building new road entrances and expanding the facility's flight line.
Ogden Council member Rich Hyer said he's worried the historic designation, and the protections that come with it, could hamper the city's effort to make the airport profitable.
"I know that there's nothing in the current master plan that would be competing for that space," he said. "But I envision a time when hopefully there would be a lot of competition for space at the airport. It's a value thing. I think maybe at some point, we might not value an interesting old building as much as whatever else we could put there. Putting it on the register is protecting it from ourselves. We own the building, we own the property."
Spencer said the designations would indeed add another layer of protection, but ultimately, if the city wanted to tear down the buildings and use the space for something else, they could, albeit with a little more red tape.
"It's always a consideration when we put buildings on the local register," Spencer said. "In the future, if there are some real needs to be met ... it would have to go through the landmarks (commission's) approval."
The Ogden City Council is expected to vote on the measure on Tuesday, June 23.