For the ninth year in a row, realtors from Weber and Davis counties will donate food, clothing and money to the Lantern House Homeless Shelter in Ogden, culminating an annual monthslong donation drive put together by the Northern Wasatch Association of Realtors trade organization.
“Last year, we fed the homeless at the Lantern House and our members and affiliates donated over 210,000 food and clothing items," NWAOR president Shauna Ray stated in a press release.
Members of the public can contribute by dropping off food or cash at any real estate office in the counties through Thursday, according to the release.
The real estate brokerage that collects the most items will win $5,000 for its preferred charity or school. Second place wins $2,500; $1,000 goes to third place.
"Our annual food drive that we call 'Food for Funds' is our way of giving back to the communities we serve," according to Ray. Items will be dropped off at the Lantern House on Friday morning.
The NWAOR release states that breakfast won't be served to the homeless population this year, citing the large COVID-19 outbreak at Lantern House in October.