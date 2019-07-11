OGDEN — Sometime in August, a pair of Ogden families will get what is likely to be the surprise of a lifetime.
The Emmy-award winning reality TV show “Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will rebuild two houses in Ogden next month. The series is teaming with Ogden-based Wadman Corporation and several other entities in the city to surprise two families in the Ogden area.
Wadman will be responsible for overseeing the project’s construction, but the company will work with Visit Ogden and the city to help manage the event. The Goal Foundation is working to recruit volunteers to help with the effort.
The local entities involved in the project held a joint press conference Thursday at Wadman's west-Ogden based headquarters, announcing details of the upcoming undertaking. Wadman President Dave Hogan said the homes will be rebuilt in one week and although his company has decades of experience in construction, the Extreme Makeover project is a different animal.
“We're going to need strong community help to complete two projects of this magnitude," Hogan said. "Building one home in a week is a huge undertaking but building two homes is an awesome task and we wanted to let the public know because we will definitely need their support.”
Ogden Mayor Mike Caldwell said the city helped "Extreme Makeover" producers identify families in need of a home rebuild, working to select areas of the city where the makeovers would have an impact on an entire neighborhood.
"We wanted them to do it where it could really help out an entire neighborhood, rather than just two individual homes," the mayor said. "I think when everything is said and done, entire neighborhoods will really benefit. This will help more people than just the two families that are involved."
Caldwell said the city will also help with some of the logistics related to the project, using police and fire department employees to close of streets when needed and to help ensure the work environment is safe.
Wadman Project Manager Tyler Hollon said several finalists within the Ogden area community are being considered for the rebuilds, but those selected won't be revealed until the second and third weeks in August, when the show's new host Jesse Tyler Ferguson shows up at their door.
Hollon said Weber State University, the Ogden Downtown Alliance, Weber County and the Boys and Girls Club will also be involved in the effort.
Visit www.wadman.com/ExtremeMakeover for information about volunteering and contributions.
Long produced by ABC, "Extreme Makeover: Home Edition" will air on HGTV. The network plans to air 10 episodes, with the first premiering in early 2020.