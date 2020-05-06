Debt collectors, landlords and others hold overwhelming advantages in legal resources compared to the low-income people they sue in civil court, says a Utah Foundation report illuminating gaps in the justice system.
More funding for private and public entities that support low-income people would help close the gaps identified by the study, Shawn Teigen, principal author of the April 30 report, said in an interview.
"For instance, financial legal needs aren't really too commonly addressed by many social or human services nonprofits or agencies," Teigen said. "That gap is enormous."
The Utah Foundation, a nonprofit, nonpartisan research organization, did the study at the behest of the Utah Bar Foundation.
"The Bar Foundation was looking for some information to help them figure out where they should put their funding," Teigen said.
Demographics explain one root of the issue.
"Poor people don't have money to pay for lawyers, but poor people also just have more problems," he said.
In a survey conducted as part of the study, the foundation quantified that low-income people often have multiple legal hassles.
Those might include relatively minor issues such as a small debt being collected or a worker trying to get overtime pay owed by an employer.
But what about a family thinking they were overcharged on a $15,000 medical bill? Or someone unfairly fired from a job?
"How do you get out from under that," Teigen asked. "The stress any one of those things could put on a family, that's a lot for any family to deal with."
The report addressed two areas with especially marked apparent disparities: debt collection and evictions.
Of 62,000 annual Utah debt collection court cases, almost 100% of the collectors had lawyers, while only 2% of the defendants had legal representation, the study found.
"There's a huge disparity there in terms of overcoming that gap," Teigen said.
In 14,000 eviction cases, 90% of the property owners had lawyers but just 5% of the renters did.
"There are people who offer low-cost and pro bono legal services — we just need more and more lawyers to help provide this for people who can't afford $250 an hour," Teigen said.
Legal issues stemming from domestic violence among the impoverished were reported by 4% of people in the Utah Foundation survey, but Teigen said it probably was drastically under-reported.
"If I’m busy beating up the family, I’m not going to say domestic violence is a problem in my house," he said.
While people with adequate income usually can afford to deal with their legal problems, there's no room for error among the poor.
"People make mistakes and people ignore things," Teigen said. "We all make bad decisions and we maybe put things off. The issue is that if you do that and you don't have the resources to fix the problem, you've helped create a lot bigger deal."
But, he said, "If I have a fee on my credit card, I'll just pay it."
Payday lending is another area highlighted by the foundation, which reported Utah has 417 payday and title loan stores.
The companies might charge 600% interest and it's simply part of their business model.
"Folks are probably not going to be able to repay them and they need recourse," Teigen said.
LENDERS RESPOND
The Utah Consumer Lending Association, which represents the payday loan industry, applauded the Utah Foundation report and said it supports efforts to improve legal representation for low-income people.
Association spokesperson Wendy Gibson said the group backed passage of consumer-friendly House Bill 319 in the 2020 legislative session.
"Our industry has supported the Legislature’s efforts to give consumers better solutions that keep them out of the legal system," Gibson said in a prepared statement. "Safeguards the Legislature has provided short-term lending consumers are working."
HB 319, sponsored by Rep. Brad Daw, R-Orem, extended to 30 days from 10 days the "right-to-cure" period before a lender can pursue legal action.
The measure also abolished a 2014 law that allowed bill collectors to tap bail funds paid by debtors. That provision put debtors at great risk of ending up back in jail.
"That strikes me as creating a debtors' prison," Daw said in an interview.
Daw said his bill also requires lenders to supply more information to the Utah Department of Financial Institutions so regulators can spot and correct abuses.
"Payday and title loans have a place," Daw said. "I have never disputed that, if they use the product as advertised. There are a few unscrupulous ones who view their customers as victims to be taken to the cleaners. It takes just one to poison the pot."
Teigen acknowledged the recent legislative advances in Utah. He also noted that some Eastern states have begun funding eviction representation systems, similar to public defenders in criminal cases.
Financial defense topped the list of legal-need types in Utah, with 26% of households, followed by employment (21%), health law (19%) and public benefits (16%), according to a foundation press release.
More than two-thirds of Utah’s lower-income survey respondents said they could not afford a lawyer if they needed one.
Many people faced with such dilemmas do not understand the need for early intervention using legal help, the survey found. Many also were unaware of resources that exist, such as pro bono help from Utah Legal Services, which has offices in Salt Lake City, Ogden, Provo and St. George.
HELP FROM THE COURTS
The Utah Court System’s Self-Help Center is another resource.
It provides free legal information on rights and responsibilities and to help people resolve their legal problems on their own.
This includes information on legal processes, forms and referrals to legal aid organizations. The Self-Help Center staff's bilingual attorneys do not give legal advice or represent people in court, but they can answer questions about the law, court process and options.
The center further provides information about mediation services, legal advice and representation through pro bono and low-cost legal services, legal aid programs and lawyer referral services.
Court system spokesman Geoff Fattah also pointed to the introduction of licensed paralegal practitioners.
The Utah Supreme Court two years ago approved the LPP class, whose members can provide legal work at a lower cost for debt collections, small-claims cases, plus divorce, custody, support, civil stalking and other matters.
Additionally, the courts are rolling out an online dispute resolution platform, which allows parties in small-claims matters to negotiate a settlement without setting foot in a courthouse, Fattah said.
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, meanwhile, hosts a webpage with information for Utahns on landlord-tenant laws.
Daw said protecting disadvantaged people in legal and financial matters "is always an ongoing issue."
"One of my jobs is to represent the people of my district who can't afford an attorney," Daw said. "Government at its best basically means the big guy being prevented from picking on the little guy."