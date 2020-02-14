HILL AIR FORCE BASE — The former commander of Hill Air Force Base’s Ogden Air Logistics Center, who also played a role in the Apollo 11 moon landing, will speak at the base museum Saturday.
Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Pat Condon will speak at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Hill Aerospace Museum, 7961 Wardleigh Road as part of the museum’s “Plane Talk” series. The event is free.
According to a Hill press release, Condon served active duty in the Air Force for 33 years, retiring as a major general. As a young lieutenant, the longtime Ogdenite was assigned to the Manned Spacecraft Center in Houston during the heyday of the Apollo project. Condon, who went on to serve as commander of the Hill ALC in the 1990s, worked in Houston from 1967 through 1971 — there for Apollo missions 7 to 14.
The Manned Spacecraft Center, which has since been renamed Lyndon B. Johnson Space Center, is still the main hub for the United States’ astronaut corps and is home to International Space Station mission operations, the Orion crew and several future space developments. It continues to play an important role in human space exploration and forwarding technological and scientific advancement.
As an engineer, Condon was assigned to the mission planning and analysis group that designed the rendezvous maneuvers associated with Apollo 11.
The retired general also worked in the office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition in the Pentagon, as acting director of Air Force Science and Technology and as commander of the Air Force Armament Laboratory in Eglin AFB, FL.
Condon holds a Ph.D. in aerospace engineering from the University of Texas at Austin, a Master of Science degree in aerospace-mechanical engineering from the Air Force Institute of Technology at Wright-Patterson AFB, OH. He is a member of the Human Exploration and Operations Committee of the NASA Advisory Council, and the board of directors of the Utah Defense Alliance. He is also a member of the board of directors of the Hill Aerospace Museum.