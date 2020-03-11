OGDEN — The Davis County developer who recently asked Ogden City to rezone one of its oldest neighborhoods to accommodate more high-density housing is seeking to build a 30-unit town house complex just north of the locale.
Shawn Strong, of the Davis County-based Parkridge, Inc. development firm has asked city approval to build a 30-unit town house complex around 100 West 2nd Street. According to Ogden Planning Commission documents, Strong wants to build five, two-level townhouses on the three acre property, a facility that would include 30 total housing units.
Ogden Planning Commissioner Angel Castillo said the commission has reviewed the plan and recommended the Ogden City Council approve the project.
Last month, the council denied a request from Strong that sought to amend the nearly 30-year-old old Lynn Community Plan that guides development around west 2nd Street and to rezone eight acres of property from 140 to 152 West on 2nd Street. Strong has been actively trying to purchase land west of his parcel, but in that area, the Lynn plan restricts development to low-density, residential uses and allows only three single-family dwellings per acre.
The council voted that the rezone request wasn't consistent with the community plan and could have an impact on the historical integrity of the west 2nd Street neighborhood. In the mid-1800s the entire area near 2nd Street west of Wall Avenue served as a fort for members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was a gathering spot for approximately 600 early settlers. Officially known as Bingham’s Fort, several of the structures and homes in the neighborhood were built by early LDS Church settlers and still stand today.
In an email to the Standard-Examiner, Tammy Creeger, a decades-long residents of the area, said she and some other neighbors are pushing the city to tab the neighborhood a historic district.
"(It) would be a rich community resource and a guaranteed draw for visitors to Ogden," Creeger said.
Last year, the council approved a separate rezone on Strong's 2nd Street parcel near Wall Avenue, changing the property from single-family to multiple-family residential. Eduardo Hernandez-Orozco, of Strategga Design and Construction, LLC, had asked the city for the rezone so he could build a similar development on the property. But since that council approval, Hernandez-Orozco sold the property to Strong, whose town house proposal was slightly different.
During a Feb. 28 council meeting, Strong said his plan, which includes open space, would blend well with the historic nature of the neighborhood and serve as a buffer between it and the busy section of Wall Avenue that abuts it.
The council is expected to vote on the project sometime in the next few weeks.