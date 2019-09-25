FARR WEST — The Utah Department of Public Safety has released the identity of a man killed in a car crash earlier this week.
Police say that the man killed was 23-year-old Cayden Bright, a Riverdale resident. The crash was reported at 9:27 p.m. Monday.
According to a description of the crash in a press release from DPS, Bright was driving a Honda Odyssey in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near mile post 350 when his car drove off the road to the left for an unknown reason.
The car then hit the concrete barrier and began to roll. The man was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the car and killed, the DPS release says.
After rolling, the car came to rest in the roadway where it was then hit by a semitrailer.
The crash closed two lanes for approximately an hour while officials responded.