RIVERDALE — Robert Donaldson recently achieved diamond life master status as a bridge player.
The average person may not understand the significance of that achievement, but Donaldson puts it into perspective quite nicely.
“I’d be the same level in my profession as a Major League Baseball umpire or an officiating crew for the Super Bowl,” Donaldson said.
It’s an achievement few can enjoy. According to Donaldson, only four people in Utah — including himself — have reached the status. It requires 5,000 points, which are accumulated through participation in the American Contract Bridge League, the governing body in the U.S., Mexico, Bermuda and Canada.
“You have to play and win and you get rated by a rating system, and you try and achieve your higher level and you strive for it,” said Donaldson, who has been moving up the ranks for 60 years.
For Donaldson, bridge is life. Not only does he play to accumulate points and earn achievements, but it was also his professional career. For 45 years, he was a tournament director, which involved going to set up tournaments, scoring and reporting winners. He runs a bridge club at the Riverdale Community Senior Center, which he’s done for 55 years.
“I’ve been retired for 10 years from (the director job) but I’m still running the club here because I’m a nut,” Donaldson joked.
Donaldson met his wife through playing bridge. She passed away about 20 years ago, but Donaldson says she was a terrific player as well, achieving the status of gold life master, which requires 2,500 points.
Donaldson’s social circle has benefited tremendously from the game because of how much he’s traveled.
“I’m proud to say that in all my travels I probably consider at least 5,000 people throughout the United States friends,” Donaldson said. “Not close friends, but people I know and when we see each other we say hi and talk.”
Donaldson claims his affinity for the game started because of his mother. She played, but she wouldn’t teach him, which angered him and fueled him to learn it anyway.
Once he learned, he was hooked.
“I love cards,” Donaldson said. “I’ve played almost all the card games there are, and believe me it is the best of all the card games there is. It beats poker and all your other ones like gin and so forth. ... Bridge is kind of an intellectual game. You have to learn how to communicate with your partner while you’re playing and you have to learn how to play the hands.”
The game may not appeal to those of the younger generation, who Donaldson guesses would rather play computer games or war games on their iPhones, but for him and those he associates with, it’s been a blessing.
“We feel the competitiveness of the game, keeping our minds thinking, has kept us young,” Donaldson said. “It’s actually been proven that keeping your mind working helps you in your longevity. I feel at 84 I can still play as well as a 19-year-old.”
If there’s one thing Donaldson laments, it’s that he couldn’t reach his platinum status sooner, and that his current age likely disqualifies him from reaching the highest level — grand master, which would require 10,000 points. He chalks it up to simply being the way things went because he had to work.
“I’d probably have (20,000), 30,000 points by now,” Donaldson said.
Steve Rackham has known Donaldson for about 40 years. He played with him for about two decades but has more recently started teaming up with his wife, a switch that has frequently put him in direct competition against Donaldson.
“He’s just got an innate card sense,” Rackham said. “After you’ve played for so long, you get to learn tricks. He plays other card games and he’s just had a real good card sense to him.”
The familiarity doesn’t make Donaldson easy to beat, according to Rackham.
“It’s a satisfaction when you can,” Rackham said.