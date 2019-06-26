OGDEN — Authorities say a man charged with robbing an Ogden bank earlier this month is no longer a suspect in the case, and the charges are set to be dropped against him.
Prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday morning to drop a second-degree robbery charge against 48-year-old Harrisville resident Kerry Jason Maw. Maw was arrested on June 5 and booked into the Weber County Jail a day after a Wells Fargo Bank located at 4301 Harrison Blvd. was robbed.
The Ogden Police Department said in a press release Wednesday afternoon that initially, probable cause existed to arrest Maw for the robbery. However, police "discovered new evidence" linking a different suspect to the robbery.
Earlier in the day, the Weber County Attorney's Office filed a motion to dismiss the charge against Maw without prejudice, meaning prosecutors have the option to refile charges if they see fit.
As of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, a district judge had yet to sign off and approve the motion, according to online court documents.
The investigation into the robbery is ongoing, according to Ogden Police.
This story will be updated with additional information.