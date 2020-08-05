BW Unfair Rodeo 002
Buy Now

Spencer King ropes a calf during the tie down roping event on August 5, 2020, at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden. The rodeo was part of this year's scaled-back Weber County Fair.

 BRIAN WOLFER/Special to the Standard-Examiner

The 2020 Weber County Fair held a rodeo on Wednesday, Aug. 5, at the Golden Spike Arena in Ogden.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!