OGDEN — Unless it’s a service animal, dogs aren’t allowed at Weber County restaurants — even in serving areas that are outside.
But a pair of Ogden restauranteurs are trying to change that.
Pete Buttschardt and Brandon Bingham, from Roosters Brewing Co., are on the Weber-Morgan Health Department’s board meeting agenda for June 24. The pair will ask the health department to create a variance to a state food service regulation that prohibits all non-service dogs at food establishments.
The Utah Food Sanitation Rule, which is managed through the Utah Department of Health, forbids animals at food establishments — even on outdoor patios. The exception to the law is for service animals, like guide dogs for the visually impaired. The rule is administered through the state, but enforced by individual counties and some allow restaurants to apply for variances that allow dogs on their outdoor patios.
In May, Salt Lake County approved such variances for 19 restaurants (one establishment was granted the variance for four of their Salt Lake County-based locations).
The Salt Lake County Health Department expects more establishments to apply for the variance throughout the year. Last year, a total of 20 establishments received the variance, according to a press release from the department.
The variance applies only to dogs and does not affect ADA service dogs, according to the release. Federal law requires that service dogs trained to perform tasks for individuals with disabilities must be allowed in all public areas of a restaurant. Emotional support animals, comfort animals, companion animals, and therapy animals are not considered service animals under the law.
Roosters announced the news of their appearance at the health board meeting in a June 19 post on their Facebook page. Roosters called for county residents to back the effort by sharing the post and posting pictures of their dogs. As of Friday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 100 times.
“Free the fur babies,” the post reads. “Let them enjoy the patios with their humans! Not make them sit behind bars!”
While the variance isn’t currently an option in Weber County, Salt Lake County’s measure requires an application fee of $315. The variances are good for one summer dining season and restaurants in good standing can renew it on a yearly basis for a $110 fee.
Once the variance is issued, establishments must post signs that notify patrons there may be dogs on the premises and patios are required to have an outdoor entrance so dogs don’t enter interior dining areas. Wait staff and other restaurant food-handlers are not allowed to touch the dogs.
Buttschardt said initial contact with the health department here has given him reason to be optimistic, but he’s anxious to see how the board responds to his request during the meeting.
“The bottom line is there are a lot of people who like to go places where they can bring their dogs,” he said. “I think this is a pretty reasonable thing to ask for.”