Roy City Council candidates put focus on business growth, public safety

ROY — Roy will get at least one new member on the City Council in elections this cycle.
Three posts are up for grabs in voting, but just two of the incumbents are seeking reelection. Even so, it’s a crowded field, with 10 candidates in all vying for the three at-large seats.
Incumbents Dave Tafoya and Joe Paul are seeking new terms, but Karlene Yeoman, the third incumbent whose post comes open, is not. The other eight hopefuls are Trina Favero, Chris Collins, Chad Andrews, Brad Sawyer, Braeden Stander, Diane Wilson, Trent Wilkins and Ann Jackson. The candidates tout the importance of making Roy more inviting to visitors, listening, drawing more businesses to the city and being good fiscal stewards.
Following is more about the candidates, pulling from their bios, variously posted to the city of Roy website, the Utah Lt. Governor’s Office website and their Facebook pages or provided to the Standard-Examiner. Voters may cast ballots for up to three hopefuls in the primary, set for Aug. 13 though mail-in balloting is already occurring, and the top six vote-getters pass on to the Nov. 5 general election.
Trina Favero: Favero is a real estate agent with a background in bookkeeping, experience that she says would make her attuned to development and accounting issues as they pertain to the city. She is “passionate about continuing to evolve and enhance positive growth throughout Roy Cwity,” she said.
As a mother, her “main driving force,” though, has been advocating for children and she has served schools in varied volunteer posts. Serving kids, she said, helps them, “ourselves and in turn our community.”
She also spoke of making Roy more of a destination and a place where kids remain as they grow into adulthood. “Roy City needs to be the place that we shop, dine and live, not just the place that we drive through. The key to the success of Roy city is to preserve and enrich our community so that our children will want to continue to live here and raise their own families here,” she said.
Chris Collins: Collins touts his service as a member of the U.S. Navy Reserve, which has included duty in Iraq and Afghanistan.
“I will continue to serve our country faithfully until I retire. Now, I would like the opportunity to serve you in Roy,” he said. With eight kids currently going through Roy schools, he said, “I have a vested interest in what happens in our community and especially the schools.”
He has served on the Roy Planning Commission and says his focus, if he becomes a city councilman, will be three-fold. “If elected, I will work hard to ensure that new businesses come into Roy, that we increase our public safety efforts and that our roads will be widened,” he said.
Chad Andrews: Andrews, who operates two towing companies, said he’s lived most his life in Roy and now wants to be involved in the city in a new way. “I care about what happens. I care about what’s going on, now and in the future,” he said.
He knows what it takes to run a business, and that experience factors in his candidacy.
“We need to treat our businesses better and bring in more businesses,” he said. As is, Roy doesn’t draw many people from outside the city, but getting new businesses, he maintains, will help in that regard.
Brad Sawyer: Sawyer, who works for a manufacturer of metal building systems, touts himself as a conservative who will listen to all sides of an issue.
“I believe in limited government and letting people make their own decisions in life,” he said. He views tax funds “as special money that needs extra discretion when determining how it is spent.”
He cited his experience serving on the board of the homeowners association where he lives and his involvement volunteering for the Boy Scouts, among other things. Working for the homeowners group, he said, he has “helped to maintain a safe, family friendly community while also improving the financial situation of the association.”
Braeden Stander: Stander, who works at Hill Air Force Base, said in a campaign flier that “recent community projects” spurred his bid for office.
“As a resident, property owner and neighborhood advocate, Braeden is intensely committed to government ‘of the people, by the people, for the people,’” reads the flier.
He calls for “responsible economic growth” and fair taxation to maintain Roy’s “small-town feel.” He’d be a voice of the public.
“I promise to protect residential rights, balance business interests and uphold governmental responsibilities by considering the voices of all Roy citizens when making decisions with far-reaching impacts,” he said.
Diane Wilson: Wilson, a physician in urgent care and family medicine, puts a focus on listening and fostering involvement.
“Listening is a hallmark of my profession and personality,” she said in a campaign statement. City government, she added, is meant to serve the public and she’d strive to create an atmosphere “of involvement and cooperation, not us (city) vs. them (citizens).”
She thinks municipal government should focus on providing essential services, creating a “non-restrictive environment” and being respectful of taxpayer funds. “My perspective of city government will be as a citizen (not a politician),” she said.
She’s a musician and volunteers for groups that aid at-risk youth.
Trent Wilkins: Wilkins, a sanitary sewer supervisor for the city of North Ogden though a 40-year resident of Roy, cited his experience in public works. He also touted a desire to help the public.
“I would love to help out any citizen that has concerns and do everything in my power that I can to make things better for that citizen and the rest of the city,” he said.
He’s making his second bid for the City Council and says Brent Taylor, the former North Ogden mayor who was killed while serving in Afghanistan last year with the Utah Army National Guard, is an inspiration. Taylor had also served on the North Ogden City Council.
“I don’t have a political agenda that I am running for, however, one of the reasons I am doing this is because of seeing one of my friends that was on (the) City Council in (a) neighboring city and the impact that he made in his community. That friend was the former mayor of North Ogden, Brent Taylor,” he said.
Joe Paul: Paul, appointed to the City Council seat he now holds, is seeking election to the post for the first time. He served on the Roy Planning Commission for six years before his city council appointment.
“I am running to continue my commitment to the community of Roy to maximize public services, increase sales tax revenue, minimize residents’ taxes and promote Roy for economic development. I represent my fellow citizens by providing open, transparent communication through a variety of avenues, including social media,” he said.
He put a particular focus on his efforts as a council member and member of the city’s Economic Development Committee to spur Roy’s economy. The committee, he said, has facilitated the launch of 16 new businesses in Roy in 18 months. The group, moreover, created a loan program for small businesses and played a role in the expansion plans of the Intermountain Healthcare clinic in Roy and redevelopment plans at Marketplace Plaza, where Harmons Grocery is located.
“Together we can continue to improve our community for future generations,” he said.
Ann Jackson: Jackson, an administrative assistant at Roy High School and owner of a home business, touted her involvement in school and recreation groups.
She and her husband Bruce “were the presidents of the Roy High School Booster Club for 11 years where we were heavily involved in soliciting donations and volunteers for the Roy Days Breakfast and other activities,” she said.
Her work, moreover, has led to “many important business contacts” that would help in promoting further development in Roy, a focus for her.
“It is my goal to bring more sustainable businesses to Roy that would make the city a more welcoming place for people to live and do business,” she said. “My goal is to work together with city leaders and residents. I’d like to help boost the city economy, see the beauty of Roy return and help plan future growth.”
Dave Tafoya: Tafoya, seeking election to his sixth City Council term, puts a focus on assuring public safety, creating recreational opportunities and making Roy a kid-friendly place.
“The city needs to be a place where we feel safe, where our children can play, where our community comes together and supports each other,” said Tafoya, who works for the Utah Department of Public Safety’s Driver License Division.
Roy is one of Weber County’s most densely populated cities, and he believes leaders need to make sure it doesn’t get overcrowded. “We are a bedroom community, and in being so we must plan accordingly, by proper zoning, master planning, prioritizing certain areas of the city and finding solutions to traffic flow issues,” he said.
He touts action, not talk. “Talk is cheap, taking action and getting things done is what I am about,” he said.