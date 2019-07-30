ROY — With another Pioneer Day in the books, it’s time to move on to another summer staple in Weber County: Roy Days.
The annual community celebration officially kicks off Thursday, Aug. 1, and finishes off the evening of Saturday, Aug. 3, with a fireworks show at 10 p.m.
Several smaller events were held last weekend, including a golf tournament, the Miss Roy Days competition and a fishing derby.
A “Fun Zone” will be held throughout all three days of festival and will include carnival rides, games, a petting zoo and pony rides at Roy’s West Park, 2900 W. 4650 South. The “Fun Zone” is open from 5 to 9 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday.
Free concerts will also be held at West Park during this time, with Aggregate taking the stage Thursday and Nebo Road on Friday, both from 5 to 8 p.m. The Maddie Wilson Band will play at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Other events for Roy Days include:
FRIDAY, AUG. 2
Salmon bake: Dinner will be offered from 5 to 8 p.m. Pre-sale tickets are available until July 31 for $10 per person and $40 for a family pass of up to five people. Only 100 tickets are available to purchase at the park the day of for $15 each.
Free outdoor movie: “Charlotte’s Web” will be show beginning at dusk on baseball field #3 in West Park.
SATURDAY, AUG. 3
Roy Days 5K: Kick off your Saturday morning by running a 5K, completing or two mile run or letting the kids participate in a fun run. The 5K begins at 7 a.m. at the Roy City Fire Station, 5051 S. 1900 West. Cost is $35 to register.
Pancake breakfast: Load up on pancakes from 6:30 to 9 a.m. at the Roy City Hope Community Center, 5051 S. 1900 West. Cost is $5 with a family pass for $20.
Parade: The Roy Days parade starts at 9 a.m. Saturday, running down 1900 West from 5150 South to North Park at 4000 South.
Youth fish grab: Kids ages 2-12 can compete in this event, which runs from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Participants will enter the pool in heats by age group and will have five minutes to grab a fish with their hands, according to the Roy Days website. Cost is $5 per kid.
Car show: Check out classic cars and trucks from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Horseshoe and cornhole tournaments: The cornhole tournament begins at noon Saturday and costs $15 for a team of two to enter. Horseshoes begins at 5 p.m. and also costs $15 per team of two. Registration for both events at www.royrecreation.com.
Watermelon bash: Free watermelon slice will be available from 7 p.m. until the watermelon is gone.
For more information, visit www.roydays.info.