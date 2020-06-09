ROY — One local affiliate of a popular, worldwide fitness chain will cut ties with the main organization after the company's founder made what some believed was an insensitive comment about George Floyd.
Kevin Lundell, owner of what was formerly known as Roy CrossFit, said he will dissociate from the CrossFit brand after the company's President and CEO Greg Glassman tweeted "It's FLOYD-19" in response to a separate tweet from the Institute for Health Metrics and Education that said, "Racism and discrimination are critical public health issues that demand an urgent response."
Floyd's May 25 death in Minneapolis has sparked protests and outrage all over the world. Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who subdued and killed Floyd by kneeling on his neck for nearly 9 minutes, was fired by the department after the incident and later charged with murder and manslaughter, according to The Associated Press.
While the tweet is somewhat vague, it has been called insensitive and tone-deaf by many on social media and elsewhere. Glassman has since apologized for it, saying he was merely "trying to stick it" to IHME. The research institute created a COVID-19 case model that has been widely cited by public health officials.
"I was trying to stick it to the (IHME) for their invalidated models resulting in needless, economy-wrecking, life-wrecking lockdown," Glassman said on Twitter. "And when I saw they were announcing modeling a solution to our racial crisis, I was incredulous, angry, and overly emotional. Involving George Floyd's name in that effort was wrong."
Multiple national news outlets have reported that chief sponsor Reebok will fulfill its remaining contractual obligations with CrossFit, which run through 2020, but would end the partnership after that.
Rogue Fitness, another large CrossFit sponsor, condemned Glassman in a statement, saying "his comments are unacceptable under all conditions." Like Reebok, the strength and conditioning manufacturer says it will fulfill 2020 obligations but noted, "the future is dependent on the direction and leadership within CrossFit HQ." Rogue has been CrossFit's official equipment supplier since 2010.
Lundell said the decision to move away from the CrossFit brand was tough, but one he deemed necessary.
"It's a hard thing for us to do — Greg Glassman had been a hero of mine," Lundell said. "But as these dominoes continue to fall, I feel like you're either on the side of anti-racism or you're not."
According to the organization's website, there are more than 15,000 CrossFit affiliates worldwide. Individual gym owners who want to affiliate must go through a lengthy process. Would-be CrossFit gyms are required to complete an application and submit an essay, provide the gym space that will be used, submit proof of insurance and sign an annual licensing agreement. Official CrossFit gyms pay a yearly fee of $3,000, plus $1,000 for CrossFit Level-1 certificates for each trainer at the gym.
An affiliation allows an individual gym to legally use of the CrossFit name, logo and promotional materials. Affiliates are also promoted on the CrossFit.com webpage and receive support from CrossFit Inc. on specific and general issues, according to the company's website.
Lundell said he'll no longer have to pay the yearly CrossFit dues, but he'll incur some upfront costs as a result of the separation. He said he'll have to get all-new signage for his gym in Roy, which is located at 5348 S. 1900 West, and he'll have get all-new merchandise as well. He also said he could possibly see smaller gains in new membership at his gym because he'll no longer have the cachet of the CrossFit name. On Facebook, the gym is now called Roy Community Fitness.
"You're paying for that brand recognition," Lundell said. "But the people inside of our walls couldn't care less what we call ourselves."
Lundell said he's working with Park City resident and former CrossFit Games athlete Chris Spealler to develop programming for his gym.