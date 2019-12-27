ROY — A Roy man is in the hospital after his neighbor accidentally discharged a shotgun while cleaning it, police said.
The man was struck in his lower abdomen and was conscious, breathing and alert when first responders rushed the man to a local hospital, according to Roy Police spokesman Officer Stuart Hackworth.
Police and medical crews were sent to a Roy home in the block of 2200 W. 4550 South just before 4:30 p.m., according to dispatch logs.
Officers at the scene later found that one of the injured man's neighbors was cleaning a shotgun inside his home when the gun accidentally went off, Hackworth said. The shot ripped through both the neighbor's front door and screen door.
In a stroke of terrible luck, the man hit by the gunshot was reportedly taking out the garbage across the street when he was hit by the shot.
The incident is still under investigation as of Friday evening and the man's status at the hospital was unknown.