ROY — Doug Smith isn’t totally sure why he’s made it so long.
“I don’t know,” said the Roy man, who turned 100 on Tuesday. “I just lived and ate good stuff.”
His son, Don Smith, though, thinks there may be more to it than just food. His dad, though he’s slowed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, has always been active.
“He was mowing his own lawn until a couple years ago,” Don Smith said. Up until the pandemic, he added, his dad kept on square dancing, a passion, at area clubs for seniors.
Whatever helped him reach the century mark, his family thought the occasion merited more than a candle (or a hundred of them) plopped in a cake. Accordingly, they organized a drive-by birthday party outside his home on Tuesday to mark the day. “Not too many people make it to 100,” Don Smith said.
Of course, COVID-19 has changed the way things are done, all in the name of guarding against the virus’s spread. So there Doug Smith sat, in the driveway of his home with wife, Joyce, accepting the well-wishes of visitors and waving to honking cars as they passed by.
Doug Smith’s memory isn’t what it used to be. But his kids and grandkids had plenty to say about what helped him reach the milestone. He served in North Africa and Italy for the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II and then worked many years as an air traffic controller, among many other things. He was born in Venice in more southern Utah but lived the bulk of his life in Roy.
“His sense of humor, I would put, is a secret to long life,” said Sabra Ferre of Kaysville, a granddaughter.
She also cited her grandfather’s outgoing demeanor.
“He enjoys people. Socializing has always been part of his life,” Ferre said. He and her grandfather’s first wife, Charlene, who died in 1991, “had lifelong friends, and I don’t know if you have that anymore.”
Don Smith noted that his dad’s parents lived well into their 90s. “Genes play a part,” he said.
His active lifestyle, though, perhaps stuck out most for Ferre and Don Smith.
“He is always busy, always moving, always active and engaged in many things,” Don Smith said. “I would say he’s just been very involved in life, a mover.”
Whatever the case, Doug Smith knows he won’t last forever. None of us will. “Probably heading to the grave one of these days,” he said.
But on Tuesday, at least, he had plenty of friends and family and others to help him mark 100 trips around the sun.