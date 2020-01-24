ROY — Sometimes the airplanes coming in for a landing at Ogden-Hinckley Airport fly so low that Cynthia Soriano can make out the pilot inside flying the craft.
Indeed, living so close to the airport in a townhome development about a mile south of it regularly tests her nerves. When driving in her neighborhood as a plane is preparing to land "I'm like ducking in my car thinking it's going to hit me," she said.
The Jan. 15 crash of an airplane in a Roy neighborhood — which, in fact, damaged Soriano's home — is sparking increased discussion about a seeming rash of plane accidents in and around the city dating to 2016, even before. Though there's no formal word yet on what caused the most recent crash, which killed the pilot of the airplane, Dave Goode, people are worried, and city leaders hosted a gathering Thursday night to let them sound off and ask questions.
Samantha Sandoval was there, recalling the Sept. 12, 2017, airplane crash that has left her traumatized, left her thinking not enough's been done in response to the incident. She was driving on 1900 West in Roy when a small plane that had just taken off from the Ogden airport crashed into her car, destroying the vehicle and injuring her.
"There should be consequences in my case. I'm unsure as to why there haven't been consequences. I want answers," said Sandoval, who is suing the pilot of the airplane and the mechanics who serviced it for the damages she says she suffered. "I deserve justice and I want to prevent this from altering the lives of others."
Marné Bowden was also there, lamenting changes over the years at the airport, like a runway extension, that she maintains increase the risk faced by nearby residents. A Cessna airplane crashed near her Roy home on 4300 South in 2010 as it was coming in for a landing at the Ogden airport.
"I am asking that Roy look out for the best interest of the citizens of Roy," said Bowden, who maintains that the longer runway dating to the 1980s results in airplanes flying closer to the ground over homes, increasing the dangers residents face. "Do not wait until it is a larger jet or commercial airliner crashing into our neighborhoods before you realize that this is a problem. Do not wait until the innocent lives of the residents of Roy are taken before you act."
No fixes came out of the gathering, which drew about 80 people, and Mayor Bob Dandoy is in the process of organizing another meeting with federal aviation officials and local leaders. But Roy Police Chief Carl Merino, who led the meeting, suggested closer review of airplane and pilot records at Ogden-Hinckley Airport may be in order. If airport authorities allowed it, he said, he'd be willing to assign Roy police officers to carry out spot checks of the records to assure compliance with federal guidelines.
Since March 2016, Roy police say they've responded to five crashes involving privately owned planes taking off from or landing at the Ogden airport. Cumulatively, those crashes have killed five people. And since the Jan. 15 crash, Merino said he's been inundated with messages from those involved in flying who maintain that strict guidelines governing private airplanes notwithstanding, the Federal Aviation Administration doesn't always have the resources to assure compliance with the rules.
"Who does the maintenance and who checks their maintenance?" asked one man at Thursday's meeting. "Evidently on those planes that are crashing, no one does."
Merino said the plane involved in one recent crash in the Roy area had been on a test flight after recently being sold, without an inspection beforehand. A hornet's nest, Merino said, was found in the engine wreckage. "That's a maintenance issue," he said.
Whatever potential remedy emerges, moving Ogden-Hinckley Airport is out of the question, Merino said. The southwestern end of the airport abuts a residential area of northeastern Roy.
"It's an integral part of Roy and Ogden and all the surrounding communities," he said. "So I don't see that happening."
Meantime, though, people like Soriano, Sandoval and Bowden deal with the trauma of their encounters.
Soriano said the plane involved in the Jan. 15 crash struck the roof of her townhome, damaging the structure and forcing her out of it, at least temporarily. Sandoval's lawsuit winds its way through court. Bowden, for her part, is frequently reminded of the 2010 crash near her home.
"Every time there's an airplane, it brings it back up," she said.