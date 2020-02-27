ROY — Police in Roy discovered a woman dead in her vehicle Wednesday, and they now believe she may have died of natural causes.
Around 12:51 p.m., officers were dispatched to the parking lot of the Ocean Mart grocery store — located at 5651 S. 1900 West — after a report was made of an unconscious person in a vehicle, according to Roy Police Officer Josh Taylor.
Police found a 42-year-old woman dead in a van, Taylor said. Shortly after the discovery, police were treating the situation as a suspicious death.
After reviewing video surveillance footage and talking to witnesses, Taylor said police now suspect the woman may have died as a result of natural causes. He added police did not observe any obvious injuries or signs of trauma that could be responsible for the woman's death.
However, Taylor added that police won't know for sure what caused the woman's death until an autopsy is performed and toxicology results are finished, which can take several months to complete.
Taylor said the case will remain open until the full results are returned to police. The woman's name was not made public as of Thursday afternoon.