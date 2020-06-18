ROY — A judge signed a warrant Wednesday afternoon for the arrest of an 18-year-old man suspected of attempted murder in a June 7 shooting.
The Roy Police Department is looking for Jovani Hernandez on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder, second-degree felony use of a firearm by a restricted person and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm, according to the warrant signed by 2nd District Judge Jennifer Valencia in Ogden.
In a press release, police said they are also looking for 17-year-old Corinne Whaley. The release said she fled willingly with Hernandez after the shooting incident. She is listed as a missing person.
Close to midnight on June 7 in the 3900 block of 2275 West, a confrontation developed between Hernandez and another male, according to the arrest warrant. Whaley, a second female and a third male were there as well.
The warrant said the second male struck Hernandez for insulting the other female's sexual habits.
The male who struck Hernandez said he turned away and was walking back toward the front door of the residence when he heard two shots. At least one of the witnesses reported a third shot was fired a short time later.
No one was hit by any of the shots.
The warrant said crime scene investigators dug two slugs from the door frame at about head height where the victim had been standing.
Hernandez is considered armed and dangerous, the press release said. If you know of their whereabouts, do not approach them, and call Roy police at 801-629-8221, the release said.
Hernandez is on felony probation for a conviction in juvenile court, the arrest warrant said.