OGDEN — A Salt Lake City architect is eyeing an ambitious mixed-use project on a vacant lot along Historic 25th Street.
According to a report from Ogden City Deputy Planning Manager Clinton Spencer, a site plan has been submitted for the construction of a five story mixed-use building with two commercial spaces and 49 residential units at 144 Historic 25th Street.
The lot has been vacant for decades, but it sits at a prime spot inside Ogden’s most recognizable historic district and along one of its busiest commercial corridors. The empty space is on the north side of 25th Street, near the Lighthouse Lounge and Cinema 502.
The plan was submitted by Pierre Langue, who is a principal at Axis Architects, based in Salt Lake City. Attempts to reach Langue by phone on Monday were not successful. The initial site plan was given a favorable recommendation by the Ogden Planning Commission last week, but Commissioner Angel Castillo said the project will come before the commission again, where fine tuning to the project will likely be done before it’s submitted to the City Council for final approval.
According to planning commission documents, the two commercial spaces would include 2,091 and 933 square feet on the first floor of the building, with storefronts that face 25th Street. The main floor would also include a lobby area, a pool and a trash area. Five of the residential units would be situated on the first floor, along with a gym and club house that would both extend into the second floor.
The architecture of the building includes a stepped-back feature, aimed at reducing the impact five stories would have on Historic 25th Street. Langue received approval for the exterior of the building from the Ogden City Landmarks Commission in September 2019. The Landmarks Commission is charged with ensuring construction and development of consequential places is done in a way that preserves and enhances historic character.
Spencer said planning staff has determined that adding a new building on 25th Street would increase property values in the area, increase development interest downtown, and bring vitality and economic benefits to downtown businesses.
Though the plan is far from a done deal, it seems to complement a developing overhaul of Ogden’s Central Business District master plan. That plan aims to position the city’s downtown as a place where businesses thrive and people live — all while protecting the long-term fiscal health of the community and preserving historic and natural assets in the area.
“How do we create a vibrant, dynamic downtown,” said Brandon Cooper, Ogden deputy director of Community and Economic Development. “How do we plan for the growth that is ahead of us, and how do we do all of that in a way that doesn’t abandon the things we hold true and dear?”
Robb Berg, a planner with city contractor Design Workshop, said 900 new housing units downtown is a development target for the plan.