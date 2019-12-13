HOOPER — The annual “Hooper SANTA Family” event is planned for this Sunday, Dec. 15.
A local family dresses up as Santa, Mrs. Claus, Frosty, Rudolph and the Grinch, hitches a tractor to a trailer covered in Christmas lights, and parades around a section of the town — blaring holiday music, passing out candy and taking photographs with neighborhood children.
The event is free.
The evening’s festivities begin at 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6515 W. 4600 South. The tractor and trailer will then travel east on 4600 South, north on 5500 West, west on 4350 South, north on 5800 West, west on 4200 South, and south on 5900 West.
Organizers say there will be no stops along that final stretch of 5900 West.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/hoopersantafam.