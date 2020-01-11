Fire trucks on scene
LAYTON — Fire crews responded to a fire in Layton on Saturday that displaced a number of people and service animals. 

A fire that broke out today displaced three adults and five children, according to a tweet from the Utah and Nevada Red Cross. 

In addition to the eight people displaced by the fire, three service animals were left without a home as well. 

The Red Cross provided a place to stay as well as other accommodations for those who were displaced. 

It was not immediately clear as of Saturday evening where the fire occurred

Jacob Scholl is the Cops and Courts Reporter for the Standard-Examiner. Email him at jscholl@standard.net and follow him on Twitter at @Jacob_Scholl.

