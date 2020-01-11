LAYTON — Fire crews responded to a fire in Layton on Saturday that displaced a number of people and service animals.
A fire that broke out today displaced three adults and five children, according to a tweet from the Utah and Nevada Red Cross.
In addition to the eight people displaced by the fire, three service animals were left without a home as well.
The Red Cross provided a place to stay as well as other accommodations for those who were displaced.
It was not immediately clear as of Saturday evening where the fire occurred