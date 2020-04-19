SALT LAKE CITY — A senior missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has died as a result of the coronavirus.
Allen Dee Pace, 68, of Willard, died Saturday due to complications from COVID-19. He and his wife, Nedra Pace, had been serving in the Michigan Detroit Mission since December 2019.
In an emailed statement, church spokesman Daniel Woodruff said the church was "saddened to share news of the passing of a senior missionary."
According to Woodruff, Pace became ill in mid-March and then went into the care of his wife and daughter in a nearby state. He was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early April.
"Elder and Sister Pace had not yet been formally released from missionary service prior to his death," Woodruff is quoted in a news release. "We express our deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Elder Pace as they mourn his passing, and we continue to pray for all who are impacted by this pandemic."