OGDEN — Union Pacific is investigating a train derailment that occurred Thursday afternoon at its Ogden rail yard.
According to a statement sent by spokesperson Tim McMahan, the incident happened at approximately 4:11 p.m. and seven cars were derailed. He did not disclose the cause of the accident but said that Union Pacific is looking into it. No one was injured, nor were there any spills or hazardous materials involved, McMahan said.
This derailment, as is standard in such events, will be reported to the U.S. Department of Transportation's Federal Railroad Administration.
Union Pacific has seen a high number of incidents in Weber County in recent years, according to Federal Railroad Administration data. After seeing its accidents in the area decline to one in 2014, they shot back up to total 20 in 2019 and 13 in 2020.
The number of incidents on Union Pacific railroad tracks in Weber County the last two years makes up 21.3% of all accidents in the same category over the last 17 years. One of four fatalities in 17 years took place in 2020, according to the data.