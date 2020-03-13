WASHINGTON TERRACE — A Weber County deputy shot and wounded a man during a domestic violence investigation, the Sheriff's Office said Friday.
Sheriff's deputies and South Ogden and Riverdale police officers entered a home near 500 West and 5000 South in Washington Terrace about midnight, following up on a case that opened a few hours earlier when the man's mother called at 9:45 p.m. Thursday to report a disturbance.
There was a brief confrontation, shots were fired and the man was hit. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, a Sheriff's Office press release said. No one else was injured.
Police did not identify the man or the deputy involved in the shooting. The deputy was placed on paid leave, a common step pending an investigation.
Lt. Cortney Ryan, Sheriff's Office spokesman, said later Friday the deputy was the only officer who fired. He declined to say whether the suspect was armed, citing the investigation in progress.
Deputies went to the woman's home Thursday evening to investigate her report of a disturbance with her son, but he had left by then.
About midnight, Riverdale police got several reports of a reckless driver and hit-and-run crashes. Soon after, police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle at 377 W. 4800 South. The driver was gone, but police learned the driver was the suspect in the earlier domestic disturbance.
Then they returned to the home and the confrontation occurred.
The press release said the Weber County Attorney's Office Critical Incident Team is conducting an independent investigation of the shooting and the Sheriff's Office is doing an internal review.