MORGAN COUNTY — An unidentified pilot escaped serious injury when his single-engine airplane made a crash landing just northeast of East Canyon Reservoir on Sunday morning.
According to Morgan County Fire EMS Chief Boyd Carrigan, the plane came to rest on State Route 66, at the junction with S.R. 65 in Morgan County. Carrigan said the county dispatched one fire engine, two brush trucks and an ambulance to the crash site at 11:05 a.m.
Carrigan said the man sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported by ambulance to the University of Utah Hospital. He said they weren't releasing the man's name or any other details.
“The pilot said the plane had lost power, and he circled around the reservoir several times looking for a place to land,” Carrigan said. “He attempted to land on Highway 65, his right wing hit the highway and it flipped the plane off the shoulder of the road and it slid to rest on the hillside.”
The man was the only occupant of the aircraft.
“And there were no vehicles on the road, luckily,” Carrigan said.
The plane didn’t catch fire, Carrigan said. There was some fuel leakage, but emergency crews were able to stop the leak.
The Federal Aviation Administration has been called and is conducting an investigation, according to Carrigan.