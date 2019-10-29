FARMINGTON — Lagoon is now closed for the season.
Frightmares, the amusement park's Halloween-themed experience, was scheduled to continue operating through Wednesday, Oct. 30, but snow and cold weather prompted park officials to shut it down two days early.
In an email sent to season passport holders, park officials explained: "Due to the forecast of snow and freezing temperatures, in the interest of safety and keeping the equipment running, Lagoon will be closing Tuesday, Oct. 29, for the remainder of the 2019 season."
Snow was forecast for much of Tuesday, and Wednesday's high was expected to be in the mid-30s.
The amusement park will reopen in the spring.
For more information, visit lagoonpark.com.